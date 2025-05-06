Leader Barzani, Muslim Scholars discuss Mideast tensions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, discussed Middle East tensions, Kurdish unity, and Syria’s political future with Ali Qaradaghi, head of the International Union of Muslim Scholars.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the meeting reviewed recent moves by political actors in Turkiye, underlining the value of peaceful approaches and dialogue to address long-standing issues.

The discussions included an overview of the Kurdistan Region’s internal affairs, as well as relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s federal authorities. Attention was given to the ongoing talks to form the KRG’s new cabinet and the broader political process in Erbil and Baghdad.