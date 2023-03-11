Leader Barzani: March 11 agreement symbolizes the struggle and sacrifices of all Kurdish people

Shafaq News/ On the 53rd anniversary of the March 11 agreement, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani considered the deal one of the most significant achievements of the Kurdistan Liberation Movement.

"The March 11 agreement symbolizes the struggle and sacrifices of the Peshmerga, the people, and all the religious and ethnic groups in Kurdistan," Barzani said in a statement.

"The Kurdistan people will not give up their rights, freedoms, and privileges under any circumstances or oppression," the Kurdish leader stressed.