Leader Barzani: KDP’s strength is Kurdistan’s strength

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, Masoud Barzani, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), marked the 79th anniversary of his group, recalling its founding in 1946 as “a historic necessity” to continue the Kurdish struggle.

In his message, Barzani stressed that the KDP has defended the rights and existence of the Kurdish people while advancing their democratic and national aspirations. Throughout its history, he noted, the party has carried a message of peace, strengthened pluralism and coexistence, and played a leading role in pivotal moments of Kurdistan’s and Iraq’s political life.

He urged the party’s members to honor the sacrifices of martyrs by fulfilling their duty in rebuilding and stabilizing the Region, confirming that “the strength of the KDP means the strength of Kurdistan.”

Today, the KDP is the dominant political force in the Region, holding 39 seats in the Kurdish parliament and 31 in Iraq’s legislature. Under Barzani’s leadership, it continues to shape Kurdistan's politics and plays a decisive role nationwide.