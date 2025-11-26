Leader Barzani, KDP-Syria officials call for Kurdish coordination
2025-11-26T16:14:02+00:00
Shafaq News – Erbil
The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani on Wednesday discussed political developments in Syria during a meeting with the KDP-Syria delegation.
According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the meeting underscored the importance of adopting dialogue and mutual understanding between Syrian Kurdish political forces and the Syrian government to address outstanding issues.
KDP-Syria is a Syrian political party aligned with the Kurdistan’s KDP and active in northeastern Syria.