Lawmaker: Rebar Ahmed is the KDP's sole candidate 

Shafaq News/ Kurdish lawmaker on Saturday said that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is adamant about naming Kurdistan's Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, for the presidency of Iraq.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the member of the KDP bloc, Sabah Sobhi, said, "the party has a sole candidate for the presidency. There is no alternative candidate."

"We believe that Ahmed will discharge the role of the president differently," he continued, "President Nechirvan Barzani has met with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) recently and presented his perspective."

"The President of Kurdistan made it clear: the interest of the Kurdistan region is above all," Sobhi added, "there is a breakthrough in the talks between the PUK and KDP, but no agreement has materialized so far."