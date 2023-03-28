Landmine Explosion in Erbil Kills Two Shepherds: Lingering Threats of ISIS Remnants

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a local source reported that two shepherds were killed in a mine explosion in one of the areas of Erbil Governorate, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the source, the incident occurred near Debaga camp close to the city of Erbil when a mine exploded, killing two brothers who were shepherding in the area.

ISIS carried out a campaign of laying landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) while occupying large parts of Iraq, including areas of Kurdistan. Even after the group's territorial defeat, these mines and IEDs significantly threaten local populations and security forces.

According to reports, hundreds of people killed or injured by explosive remnants left by ISIS militants in Iraq.

With support from international organizations, the Iraqi and Kurdish governments have worked to clear these explosives. However, progress in this area has been slow and challenging due to a lack of funding, inadequate equipment and training, and the continued presence of other armed groups in the region.