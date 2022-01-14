Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurds renew their demands for administrative positions in Saladin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-14T08:58:31+0000
Kurds renew their demands for administrative positions in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Kurdish community in Saladin renewed its demand today to occupy state positions.

An official in the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Tuz Khurmatu, Bakhtiar Hajran Mohammad, that the Kurds' main demand is to restore the state positions that were stolen from them following October 2017.

He added that the KDP headquarters must be allowed in Tuz Khurmatu again.

For his part, deputy official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Saladin, Hasan Mohammad Ahmed, had the same demands, pointing that the Kurds represent a big community in Saladin, and its rights must be secured as any other community.

It is noteworthy that the Kurds occupied the Health and Electricity Departments in Saladin, as well as the position of the deputy commissioner of Tuz Khurmatu. However, they were prevented from all positions after October 2017.

The Kurdish population in Saladin exceeds 50,000, most of whom live in Tuz Khurmatu district.

related

Territory between Kurdistan, Diyala and Saladin is nearly free of ISIS groups, senior Peshmerga officer says

Date: 2022-01-02 09:25:31
Territory between Kurdistan, Diyala and Saladin is nearly free of ISIS groups, senior Peshmerga officer says

The Kurdish component in Saladin demands fair representation for them in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-10-11 15:18:35
The Kurdish component in Saladin demands fair representation for them in the upcoming elections

Masoud Barzani receives Qassem al-Araji in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-09 12:08:02
Masoud Barzani receives Qassem al-Araji in Saladin

How will Kurds run for the elections in Saladin governorate?

Date: 2021-07-09 17:45:08
How will Kurds run for the elections in Saladin governorate?

The October 2017 events made the KDP lose its Parliamentary seat in Saladin, official says

Date: 2021-10-11 12:48:54
The October 2017 events made the KDP lose its Parliamentary seat in Saladin, official says