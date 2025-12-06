Kurdistan welcomes Iraq’s first Rubik’s Cube contest

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah Province in Iraqi Kurdistan hosted Iraq’s first 2025 national Rubik’s Cube championship on Saturday, bringing together about 150 children from across the country.

Shini Bahaa al-Din, the event supervisor, told Shafaq News that the one-day contest uses a time-based system with stages that increase in difficulty, and the title goes to the fastest solver.

She added that early engagement in such challenges can inspire interest in innovation-driven fields, including artificial intelligence, programming, and engineering.