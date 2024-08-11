Kurdistan salaries to be released after audit completion, confirms deputy PM Talabani

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani confirmed on Sunday that the salaries of the Region's employees will be sent from Baghdad once the Federal Board of Supreme Audit completes the verification of the employee lists.

During the opening ceremony of the Farouq tunnel in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Talabani stated, "The verification process of the employee salary lists is not yet complete. Once it is finalized, the lists will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for the disbursement of salaries, which will then be transferred to the Kurdistan Region for distribution."

Regarding the incident in Qaradagh last Friday, where a clash between security forces and armed militants resulted in the death of two security personnel, Talabani affirmed, "Our security forces are committed to protecting the Kurdistan Region, and what happened in Qaradagh was an act of terrorism."