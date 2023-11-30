Kurdistan's president heads to Dubai to attend COP28

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, is scheduled to arrive in Dubai on Thursday, at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on Thursday, the region's presidency said that Barzani's visit is to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will be held on Friday in Dubai Expo on the occasion of the UAE's National Day, with the participation of a large number of world leaders and heads of state.

The UAE is hosting this conference, which will last two weeks and will address issues related to climate change and fossil fuel phasing out.