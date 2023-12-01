COP28: Nechirvan Barzani participates in the Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani participated on Friday in the opening ceremony of COP28, the climate conference held in the UAE.

He also attended the presentation of the Zayed Sustainability Prize designated for small companies, schools, and organizations that propose sustainable solutions in the field of climate change.

As per a presidential statement received, Barzani joined several leaders and invitees as part of the conference's activities during the Zayed Sustainability Prize distribution ceremony. This global award in the UAE is presented to small and medium-sized enterprises, schools, and non-governmental organizations that offer innovative solutions for sustainability.

This edition of the prize is dedicated to individuals working in the climate sector, demonstrating their capability to find innovative solutions to the challenges and repercussions of population growth without leaving negative impacts on the environment.