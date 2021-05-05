Kurdistan's ninth cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired by PM Barzani

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, headed on Wednesday the weekly meeting of the ninth cabinet in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Region's Commission of Integrity presented a draft for the national strategy to combat corruption in Kurdistan.

The Ministers asserted the necessity of eradicating corruption and public funds misappropriation.

Afterward, the Minister of Planning, Dara Rachid, presented a report on the income and expenditures of the Region and its integration within the 2021 Regional budget bill.

The attendees deliberated the latest preparations for the budget bill and decided to push it forward to voting prior to submitting it to Parliament for approval.

In the third item on the agenda, the cabinet approved the bill on the "Private Security Companies in the Kurdistan Region".

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Aiden Maruf Selim, briefed the situation of the communities in the Region and the latest activities of the Ministry.