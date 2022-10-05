Kurdistan's legislative body completes the first reading of a bill to extend its mandate

Shafaq News/ The legislative body of the Kurdistan region on Sunday completed the first reading of a bill to extend its mandate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the bill acquired the status of emergency by the votes of a majority of the members.

A statement by the region's parliament presidium said that a second reading followed by a vote on its main sections will be held in an extraordinary session tomorrow, Thursday.

Earlier this month, the blocs of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and the Change (Gorran) Movement introduced a proposal for an emergency legislation to extend the legislative term of the incumbent assembly.