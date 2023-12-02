Kurdistan's leaders advocate green economy at COP28

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region's (KRI) Environment Agency praised the ongoing COP 28 climate conference in Dubai, highlighting the participation of the Region's leaders, Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, as a testament to Kurdistan's commitment to the green economy.

Abdul Razzaq Khelani, the agency's spokesperson, informed Shafaq News Agency that "the participation of KRI’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in the COP 28 conference internationally signifies the Kurdish leaders' concern for environmental issues."

He added that "the conference, hosting numerous heads of state and ministers, is vital for bilateral discussions between the Region's leaders and other countries' heads, aiming to attract foreign companies and investments, particularly in green initiatives within Kurdistan."

Regarding the conference's benefit to KRI in terms of climate, Khelani expressed, "This conference will be beneficial for everyone if the resolutions and recommendations emerging from it are implemented."

Concerning the Region's climate action initiatives, he pointed out, "The Region's government (KRG) has executed several projects aimed at reducing emissions, such as converting associated gas from oil wells into an energy source. Initiatives for solar-powered electricity generation have commenced, which are significant steps in this domain."

"KRG is actively engaged in emission reduction as outlined in the National Contributions document prepared and issued in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment. The plans stipulated within this document are presently being applied, including emission reduction and adaptation to climate change. Construction of several small dams and conventional dams has commenced."