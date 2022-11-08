Kurdistan's agriculture minister on PUK cabinet boycott: will continue despite optimism

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-08

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's ministers in the Kurdistan Regional Government are committed to the party's decision to boycott the cabinet meetings, minister Begard Talabani told reporters on Tuesday. "All the ministers are bound by the decision," she said in a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah today, "the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is a true partner in the government, but we have different visions with the Kurdistan Democratic Party." The minister expressed optimism about the rival parties' "good intentions", but said that she and her colleagues will not attend any session unless the party gives them a nod.

