Kurdistan's Security Council points fingers toward Hezbollah-Iraq militia in Wednesday's attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Security Council on Thursday accused the "militia of Hezbollah-Iraq" of waging an attack on the region's capital city, Erbil, yesterday, Wednesday.

A press release by the Council said that the attack aims to "exert pressure on the Kurdistan region."

According to the press release, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was directed by the paramilitary group from the village of Perdi toward Erbil.

The Council undermined the media reports of outlets affiliated with "a regional force" claiming that the attack targeted a vehicle of the Israeli intelligence body "Mossad" and killed a person.

"They may be able to promote their lies to the public opinion; but for the people of Erbil and the area, who saw the attack's location and type, these news are a farce."

"Those promoting these claims aim to cover up for their failures and weaknesses. Otherwise, they could have maintained the security inside their own capital and cities."

"The Kurdistan region will never be a stepping stone for activities that might jeopardize the states of the region. On the other side, those states shall respect the sovereignty of the Kurdistan region and Iraq's land and people."