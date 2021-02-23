Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-23T07:59:11+0000
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani condemned on Tuesday the rockets attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Barzani said in a tweet on “I condemn last night’s attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq. They are here to help confront terrorism and rebuild Iraq.

I urge the federal govt (Government) to take practical measures to ensure their safety.”

The attacks must stop -mb.”

In the past months, the US bases in Iraq have been targeted with series of attacks.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed some attacks.

related

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Date: 2020-10-01 19:23:02
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Masrour Barzani: we reject the violation of Kurdistan's constitutional rights

Date: 2021-02-10 10:46:16
Masrour Barzani: we reject the violation of Kurdistan's constitutional rights

Masrour Barzani meets the Dutch Prime Minister in the Netherlands

Date: 2020-11-09 16:58:02
Masrour Barzani meets the Dutch Prime Minister in the Netherlands

Barzani: Baghdad has no excuses to secure the region’s salaries

Date: 2020-12-20 16:03:33
Barzani: Baghdad has no excuses to secure the region’s salaries

Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-21 13:47:14
Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Date: 2020-10-04 14:33:11
Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Date: 2021-02-10 11:17:26
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22 12:07:05
Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs