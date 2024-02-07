Kurdistan's President to discuss security issues with Turkish defense minister

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received, on Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the two sides will discuss files of common interest during the meeting, including recent developments and security.

Guler arrived in the Kurdistan Region's capital on Tuesday evening, heading a high-level delegation with the chief of the Turkish General Staff, Metin Gurak.

Before the visit to Erbil, the Turkish delegation met in Baghdad with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.