President Barzani welcomes Turkey's new Consul in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday welcomed Turkey's new Consul-General in Erbil, Memet Mevlut Yakut.

According to a readout issued by his office, President Barzani congratulated his guest for his inauguration and wished him success in his mission.

The president, according to the readout, stressed that the Kurdistan region will be supportive of him throughout his mission in Iraq.

Yakut said he was pleased for assigning him to this mission and hoped he could strengthen the ties between Erbil and Ankara.

The meeting, the readout said, touched upon the situation in the Middle East and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.