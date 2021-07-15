Report

Turkey’s Consul General in Erbil: work continues to close Fethullah Gulen’s schools in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-15T14:37:26+0000
Turkey’s Consul General in Erbil: work continues to close Fethullah Gulen’s schools in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Turkey’s Consul General in Erbil, Hakan Karacay, announced on Thursday that the Turkish Government is continuing its efforts to confiscate schools owned by the organization of the Turkish opposition Fethullah Gulen.

Karacay said, in a press conference held in Erbil, “We blocked the way for the Fethullah Gulen terrorist organization so they can’t neither work here (in Kurdistan) nor transfer money," stressing that "all countries have reached a vision that it is a terrorist organization, and many countries have classified it as a terrorist organization."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's government accused Gulen of being behind a failed 2016 coup attempt and launched a widespread crackdown on his network, which Ankara refers to by the acronym ‘FETO’. Gulen denies any involvement.

