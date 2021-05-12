Kurdistan’s President on Eid al-Fitr: to end the hatred and start working to resolving the differences
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-05-12T17:59:46+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a statement on Wednesday on Eid Al-Fitr Occasion.
“I congratulate the families of our heroes and all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq and around the world. I hope this celebration will bring peace and prosperity to everyone, and I hope that our future celebrations are held in better conditions without pandemics, hardships and crises.” Barzani said.
“Let us benefit from this occasion to consolidate peace, tolerance and reconciliation among ourselves and with our fellow citizens. Let us open a new chapter of partnership and mutual respect to serve our people and our country for a better future for all in which peace, stability, preserving rights, freedoms, law and justice are established.” He added.
“Let us benefit from this occasion to end the hatred among us and start working together to resolving the differences among all our parties and communities.” Barzani said.