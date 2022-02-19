Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with NATO Deputy Secretary-General

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-19T20:59:16+0000
Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with NATO Deputy Secretary-General

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Continuing his meetings in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană.

During the meeting, Barzani presented an overview of the political and security situation in Iraq, in which he highlighted the threats and dangers of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and referred to cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, especially in the areas of the security vacuum." The Kurdish Presidency said.

"The President of Kurdistan considered the readiness and presence of NATO in Iraq are essential and that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region hope that NATO could help in developing and building security and military capabilities." The statement added.

For his part, Geoană said that the "NATO" missions in Iraq are essential for military assistance, training, and rehabilitation since ISIS still poses a threat.

"The complications in Ukraine should not be a reason for not paying attention to the dangers of terrorism in the region." The NATO Deputy Secretary-General said.

On Friday, a high-level Kurdish delegation headed by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.

related

Barzani meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2021-01-28 17:32:21
Barzani meets the Greek Consul General in Erbil

President Barzani congratulates UNSG for his re-election 

Date: 2021-06-19 14:51:10
President Barzani congratulates UNSG for his re-election 

Nechirvan Barzani to U. S. embassy attaché: Resuming the strategic dialogue is an important step

Date: 2021-04-01 15:50:13
Nechirvan Barzani to U. S. embassy attaché: Resuming the strategic dialogue is an important step

First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

Date: 2021-12-07 10:23:17
First of many, a delegation led by al-Halboosi arrives in Erbil; meets President Barzani 

President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Date: 2021-09-15 22:20:28
President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Date: 2022-02-18 19:31:23
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office

Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal

Date: 2021-10-03 09:39:46
Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal

Kurdistan’s President expresses full support for the journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day

Date: 2021-04-22 06:42:48
Kurdistan’s President expresses full support for the journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day