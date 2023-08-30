German woman's jail term extended to 14 years for role in Yazidi murder by ISIS

Shafaq News/ A Munich court has augmented the prison sentence of a German woman to 14 years for her involvement with the Islamic State group and her culpability in the death of a five-year-old Yazidi girl subjected to extreme deprivation under her care.

Jennifer Wenisch, previously sentenced to 10 years in 2021 for "crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement" and affiliation with a terrorist organization, has increased her sentence by the Munich court on Tuesday. AFP reported.

Prosecutors in Munich argued for a retrial, deeming the initial sentence for the first charge, nine years, as inadequate. Consequently, a district court in Munich reviewed the case and revised the sentence to 13 years, while the verdict for membership in a terrorist organization remained at one year. This revision results in a total imprisonment term of 14 years.

Wenisch, who hailed from Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany, departed her homeland in August 2014 and journeyed through Turkey and Syria to Iraq, where she aligned herself with the jihadist group.

Her then-husband, Iraqi Taha Al-Jumailly, procured a young Yazidi child and her mother, keeping them as "slaves" within their household while residing in ISIS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015.

The Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking community native to northern Iraq, have been subject to years of persecution by IS militants, enduring mass killings, rape, and coerced child soldier recruitment.

According to AFP, Prosecutors revealed that when the young girl soiled her bed, her husband chastised her by chaining her outside in the scorching heat, leading to her eventual demise. Wenisch was found to have allowed this tragic course of events to unfold and made no effort to intervene and save the girl.

In November 2021, Jumailly was sentenced by a Frankfurt court to life imprisonment for a range of offenses, including the genocide of Yazidis and crimes against humanity resulting in death.