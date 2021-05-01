Kurdistan’s President calls to form a joint force in the disputed areas

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President called on Saturday to speed up filling the security vacuum in the disputed areas in Iraq.

"We have warned the federal government and the Global Coalition many times about the dangers of ISIS that exploit vacuum in the disputed areas." President Barzani said in a statement.

Barzani called on the Iraqi Parliament, the federal government and the US-Led Coalition to form a joint force of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to secure the disputed areas.

He considered the conflict in those areas as great concern for Kurdistan and Iraq and a threat to the security of the entire world.

The President expressed Kurdistan’s readiness to fully cooperate in this issue.

Barzani’s statement came just hours after the Peshmerga Forces had repelled an ISIS attack in Kirkuk.

the Counter-Terrorism Service in Kurdistan said in a statement “ISIS fighters at dawn today, Saturday launched an attack on the heights near the village of Bergen near the fifth axis of the Peshmerga forces, and on the sites of the tenth brigade.”

Earlier this morning, a security source said an armed attack by ISIS elements in the hills between Debs district and the town of Alton Kobri - Baroda - in Kirkuk, which killed seven Peshmerga fighters, including a colonel, wounded two others, and damaged a security point.

The official of the West Kirkuk axis for the Peshmerga forces, Nuri Hama Ali, revealed that about 2000 Kurdish forces had been brought to reinforce Peshmerga in Kirkuk.