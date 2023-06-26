Kurdistan's President Calls for Continued German Support Against Terrorism

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday implored Germany to continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in their efforts to eradicate terrorism and establish sustained security and stability.
A readout issued the presidency of the region said that President Barzani convened a meeting in the German capital, Berlin, with Tobias Lindner, Germany's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.
In this meeting, Barzani expressed his pleasure at the level of Germany's relation with Iraq and the Kurdistan region and reflected on the positive outcomes of Iraqi Federal Government Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's recent visit to Berlin.
"Germany's continuous support for Iraq and the Kurdistan region is crucial in maintaining security, achieving stability, and confronting the threats posed by ISIS," Barzani said during the meeting.
In response, Lindner reassured the Kurdish leader of Germany's readiness to back Iraq and the Kurdistan Region "at any time and in any field," emphasizing the ongoing mission of German forces within the framework of the Global Coalition to combat ISIS.
The domestic situation within the Kurdistan Region, upcoming elections, and the latest regional developments were also key points of discussion during the meeting, which was attended by the Iraqi Ambassador to Germany.