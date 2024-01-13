Kurdistan's President Attends Iraqi Martyr's Day Ceremony in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Baghdad for the official memorial ceremony commemorating "Iraqi Martyr's Day."

The event marks the anniversary of the assassination of Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim.

President Barzani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the ceremony, set to take place in the office of Al-Hikma Movement leader, Ammar al-Hakim.

The ceremony will be attended by key figures, including representatives from presidencies, government, parliamentary and political bodies, diplomatic missions, and international organizations.

Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, the son of Grand Ayatollah Mohsen al-Hakim, was a prominent Shiite religious figure and the founder of the Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq. He played a significant role in Iraqi opposition against the former regime. Born in Najaf in 1939, he was assassinated on August 29, 2003, after delivering a Friday prayer sermon at the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf.