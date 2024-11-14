Kurdistan's Planning Minister urges fair, unpoliticized Iraq Census amid disputes over budget share

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's Planning Minister Dara Rashid Mahmud stressed the need to keep Iraq’s upcoming census, free from political manipulation, emphasizing that its results would directly influence Kurdistan's share in the national budget.

The census, set for November 20-21, the first of its kind since 1997, aims to provide a comprehensive population count across Iraq, including disputed regions. Iraq's Ministry of Planning estimated in 2022 that the country’s population had reached over 42 million.

In a press conference in Erbil, on Thursday, Mahmud stated, "The census must not be politicized and should protect the rights of all Iraqi groups." He criticized the Iraqi Cabinet's recent census guidelines, which he said did not fully address Kurdistan’s concerns, yet commended the swift preparations achieved with a minimal budget.

Mahmud described Kurdistan's concerns over the census as “constitutional and legal,” underscoring its potential impact on equitable representation and resources for the region.

“The 1957 census would serve as a reference for the 2024 population count, helping to ensure the fair treatment of all demographic groups,” the Kurdish minister pointed out, urging residents in Kurdistan to cooperate fully in this matter.

The minister also encouraged residents of disputed territories governed by Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution—disputed areas between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad—to return to their areas for the census. “The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would provide logistical support for those returning, aiming to achieve accurate population figures in these historically complex zones.”

The 2024 census holds particular significance for Kurdistan's budget allocation, as the region’s share has recently been cut from 17% to approximately 12%. Mahmud explained that the census would clarify population growth in Kurdistan, which he argued has kept pace with the rest of Iraq.

“A fair population count could restore or even increase the region’s share in federal funds, as well as its representation in Iraq’s Parliament and other federal bodies.”