Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's PM praises the Bundestag decision regarding the German mission in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-21T17:05:23+0000
Kurdistan's PM praises the Bundestag decision regarding the German mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, welcomed the German Parliament's decision to extend the military mission in Iraq.

"I welcome the Bundestag's vote today to extend the Bundeswehr mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

We have been drawn together by a shared resolve to not let tyranny take root in our region -mb." Barzani said on Twitter.

Today, most of the German Parliament's members voted to extend the European country's military mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Planned to be extended until the end of October 2023, the Bundeswehr –the German armed forces– are stationed in the country to ensure the stabilization efforts and prevention of Islamic State militants' resurgence in Iraq, a statement from the Bundestag, the county's parliament, said.

Around 500 German forces will continue training and advising the Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

The European country's federal government has proposed the extension.

