Kurdistan’s Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Lebanese President on his election

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon, expressing optimism about fostering closer ties between Kurdistan and Lebanon.

In a statement on X, Barzani said, "I congratulate His Excellency President General Joseph Aoun on his election as President of the Lebanese Republic. I wish him success in leading Lebanon toward stability and prosperity."

Barzani further emphasized the Kurdistan Region's commitment to enhancing collaboration with Lebanon, underscoring the importance of strengthening relations to advance shared interests.

Notably, the Lebanese parliament elected Joseph Aoun on Thursday as the country's new president following a second round of voting.

Aoun secured 99 votes out of 128 in the second round, after failing to win the required two-thirds majority in the first round of voting.