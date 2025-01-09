Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon’s President: Al-Sudani hails move toward stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani congratulated Lebanon on Thursday following the election of Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Army, as the country’s new president.

In a statement on X, Al-Sudani extended his congratulations to the Lebanese people and government, describing the election as a “historic achievement” that reflects a commitment to national stability.

“We wish President Joseph Aoun success in his significant responsibilities,” Al-Sudani remarked, adding that the election was an important step toward consolidating Lebanon's stability and strengthening its state institutions.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s unwavering support for Lebanon, stating, “Iraq has always stood by Lebanon during its challenges and crises, and we remain committed to supporting the resilience of the Lebanese people against any threat to their security or sovereignty.”

He also highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations, emphasizing Iraq’s solidarity with Lebanon in its pursuit of peace and unity.

Earlier today, the Lebanese Parliament elected Joseph Aoun, as the country’s 14th president after a second round of voting.

Aoun secured 99 votes out of 128, surpassing the simple majority required in the second round, after falling short of the two-thirds threshold in the first round.

Aoun’s election brings an end to a two-year presidential vacancy that began in October 2022, following the conclusion of former President Michel Aoun’s term.