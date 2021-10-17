Kurdistan's MoH: vaccination turnout is low in the Region

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, highlighted low turnout at the COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Region.

Barzanji's statements came during a press conference he held in Zakho earlier today, Sunday.

"The pandemic is not over yet," Kurdistan's Minister of Health said, "the vaccination turnout is still low in the Region, in spite of all the facilities provided."

Barzanji shed light upon crowded gatherings resurgence and the poor compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures, urging the citizens, particularly teachers, to apply for a vaccine jab.