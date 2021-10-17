Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's MoH: vaccination turnout is low in the Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-17T11:12:02+0000
Kurdistan's MoH: vaccination turnout is low in the Region

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, highlighted low turnout at the COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Region.

Barzanji's statements came during a press conference he held in Zakho earlier today, Sunday.

"The pandemic is not over yet," Kurdistan's Minister of Health said, "the vaccination turnout is still low in the Region, in spite of all the facilities provided."

Barzanji shed light upon crowded gatherings resurgence and the poor compliance to the COVID-19 preventive measures, urging the citizens, particularly teachers, to apply for a vaccine jab.

related

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36
Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

COVID-19: 3056 new cases and ten deaths in Kurdistan today 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:14:17
COVID-19: 3056 new cases and ten deaths in Kurdistan today 

Covid-19: 1372 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-01 15:29:51
Covid-19: 1372 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-05-03 09:56:03
COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths in AANES

Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-25 11:41:35
Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 7 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-24 12:58:32
COVID-19: 7 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: about 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-07 11:37:22
Covid-19: about 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

126 COVID-19 recoveries in Duhok today

Date: 2020-09-22 11:50:31
126 COVID-19 recoveries in Duhok today