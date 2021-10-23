Kurdistan's MoH: no intention to close schools

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Health (MoH), Saman Barzanji, said that the Region's Supreme Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic will convene on Monday to discuss the public health situations ahead of the school year.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Barzanji said, "the Committee will convene on Monday against the backdrop of the recent surge of COVID-19 counts."

"There is no intention to close schools. We are considering vaccinating the teachers and pupils over 18 years old student," he said, "hospital admission rates are soaring."

Kurdistan logged 560 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,211 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 355,541. The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,265 since its emergence in the region.