Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's MoH: COVID-19 under control, cautiousness advised

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-09T09:42:10+0000
Kurdistan's MoH: COVID-19 under control, cautiousness advised

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, said that the pandemic is under control in the region, highlighting the government's efforts to inoculate the population against COVID-19.

Barzanji called on residents to stir away from crowded places during Eid al-Fitr, warning of Complacency with health instructions and preventive measures.

"We should carefully monitor the situation during the period of Eid to avoid a new surge in the rate of Coronavirus infections, and we hope that citizens adhere to social distancing and don masks."

The local governments in the governorates of the region decided against imposing a curfew during the days of Eid al-Fitr after being granted the authority to take the appropriate action by the Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan.

related

Kurdistan Parliament suspends its sessions for two weeks after recording Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-10 15:46:22
Kurdistan Parliament suspends its sessions for two weeks after recording Covid-19 cases

New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-30 11:55:05
New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

COVID-19: 248 new cases and 9 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-03 12:55:41
COVID-19: 248 new cases and 9 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 618 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-18 18:20:16
Covid-19: 618 new cases in Kurdistan today

Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Date: 2021-04-06 10:35:11
Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Covid-19: 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-27 11:35:19
Covid-19: 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 542 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-09 12:21:36
COVID-19: 542 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 132 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-30 11:30:51
COVID-19: 132 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES