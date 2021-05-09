Kurdistan's MoH: COVID-19 under control, cautiousness advised

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, said that the pandemic is under control in the region, highlighting the government's efforts to inoculate the population against COVID-19.

Barzanji called on residents to stir away from crowded places during Eid al-Fitr, warning of Complacency with health instructions and preventive measures.

"We should carefully monitor the situation during the period of Eid to avoid a new surge in the rate of Coronavirus infections, and we hope that citizens adhere to social distancing and don masks."

The local governments in the governorates of the region decided against imposing a curfew during the days of Eid al-Fitr after being granted the authority to take the appropriate action by the Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan.