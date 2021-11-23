Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior pledged to protect university students during the demonstrations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-23T14:58:31+0000
Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior pledged to protect university students during the demonstrations
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior pledged, on Tuesday, to protect university students who are protesting for three days in Al-Sulaymaniyah and other regions.

 In a statement to the media, Major General Jito Salih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, said, "We issued directives to the security forces to deal civilly with the protesting students.”

From the Al-Sulaymaniyah bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, which was burned and destroyed, he added, "We will sacrifice our lives for the student," confirming that several members of the security forces were wounded among because of throwing stones at them during the clashes with the demonstrators.

Earlier, Law enforcement in al-Sulaymaniyah successfully restored traffic movement in many parts of the city after deploying force to disperse the students demanding the disbursement of the government financial grants.

For the third day in a row, university students in al-Sulaymaniyah continue to demonstrate against Kurdistan's Ministry of Higher Education's decision to cut the financial grants offered to them.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the security forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, causing multiple cases of suffocation.

"The demonstrators insisted on blocking the road between the governorate administration and the city downtown and demonstrating near the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) headquarters," our correspondent said.

Scores were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and university students demanding improved grants in al-Sulaymaniyah yesterday, Monday.

University students in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, Rania, and Raperin organized demonstrations to demand disbursing and improving the grants offered by the government.

 The demonstrations grew into clashes with the security forces near al-Sulaymaniyah University, injuring 18 students.

A spokesperson for the demonstrators revealed to our agency yesterday that a female student had been injured when the security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah University lambasted the use of excessive force against the demonstrators, deeming the violence "a violation of their Human Rights."

Kurdistan's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Aram Mohammad Qadir, said that the students' demands are "plausible and justified".”Qadir said that he has been working on this issue since his first day in the office.

related

furious students in al-Sulaymaniyah block a main road to Baghdad 

Date: 2021-11-22 17:04:51
furious students in al-Sulaymaniyah block a main road to Baghdad 

Public servants in al-Sulaymaniyah's Electricity Directorate organize a work stoppage

Date: 2021-06-27 09:16:07
Public servants in al-Sulaymaniyah's Electricity Directorate organize a work stoppage

Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts a shopping fair to promote Kurdistan's domestic product

Date: 2021-10-07 14:22:09
Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts a shopping fair to promote Kurdistan's domestic product

Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Date: 2021-04-11 07:30:09
Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Date: 2020-12-14 14:11:57
Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-10-04 09:57:43
An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

COVID-19 threatens al-Sulaymaniyah's Healthcare system, official says

Date: 2021-07-24 11:01:11
COVID-19 threatens al-Sulaymaniyah's Healthcare system, official says

Seven traffic accidents in al-Sulaymaniyah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr

Date: 2021-05-14 07:36:14
Seven traffic accidents in al-Sulaymaniyah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr