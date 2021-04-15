Kurdistan's Minister of Education: no worries about the academic year

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Kurdistan Region, Aram Muhammad Qadir, said that the academic year 2020-2021 is not in jeopardy.

The minister added in a press conference held today, "We cannot say that we do not face a problem or neglect the situation. We continue to follow up closely on the situation."

"Fortunately, so far, 85% of all academic lectures have been delivered, and preparations have been made, as required, to continue working during the next four weeks", he concluded.