Kurdistan’s Erbil mourns prominent bodybuilder

Shafaq news – Erbil

On Monday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw met with the family of bodybuilder Hamoudi Riyadh, who was killed days ago in a shooting at a fuel station.

According to the governor’s media office, Khoshnaw updated the family on the investigation, assuring them that the court will issue and carry out a death sentence.

Currently visiting Erbil to attend to affairs related to the tragedy, the family is also expected to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani during their visit.

Local police reported that the fatal incident began last Wednesday with a dispute between a car driver and a fuel station employee near Majidi Mall in Erbil. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire, killing three people, including Riyadh.

Riyadh, known for his competitive spirit and strong ethics, was a prominent young bodybuilder who held several Regional and national titles.