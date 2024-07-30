Kurdistan's CTG: violent acts under the guise of military agencies in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan's Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) expressed concern over recent violent incidents in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, attributing them to military and security forces.

In a statement, the agency said, "The incidents occurring in Al-Sulaymaniyah and its surroundings in recent times are alarming and warrant attention. Unfortunately, these events are happening daily under the guise of military and security agencies, involving the arrest, abduction, torture, and killing of citizens."

The statement continued, "These actions cast doubt on the name and sanctity of the military and security agencies, whose primary mission is to protect the property of Kurdistan's citizens. They lead to the distortion of their reputation and spread fear, anxiety, and intimidation."

"Military and security institutions have to protect the security and property of citizens, not to be used in political conflicts to kill civilians and spread fear and terror, which contradicts the core principles of military and security forces."

The agency reiterated its call "to avoid mixing military and security institutions with personal, political, and partisan conflicts and using them for personal and unilateral interests."