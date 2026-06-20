Kurdistan’s Bashmakh border crossing resumes full operations

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Trade and passenger flows at the Bashmakh border crossing between the Kurdistan Region and Iran have returned to normal after a brief technical failure disrupted electronic systems, the Crossing Administration reported on Saturday.

According to a statement, the electronic malfunction affecting the Iranian-side system has been fully resolved, enabling the crossing to operate daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ranked among the largest official border points between Iraq and Iran, the Kurdistan Region’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry previously estimated that roughly 35% of goods entering Iraq from Iran pass through the Bashmakh International crossing.