Kurdistan’s Barzani Foundation distributes $3.8 million in Ramadan aid

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charity Foundation distributed more than 5 billion Iraqi dinars ($3.8 million) in aid during the holy month of Ramadan across the Kurdistan Region, the foundation’s president Musa Ahmad said on Friday.

At a press conference in Erbil, the Region’s capital, Ahmad noted that the organization provided 48,000 food baskets and 45,000 cooked meals to low-income families and those in need, and distributed 390 million dinars ($300,000) in cash as zakat al-fitra (a mandatory alms Muslims give at the end of Ramadan to support the poor).

"The foundation also handed over 15 homes to vulnerable families and created job opportunities for them," he added.

The Barzani Foundation, one of the Region’s largest humanitarian organizations, has expanded its aid programs in recent years amid growing demand during Ramadan.

In March, it delivered more than nine truckloads of medicines and medical supplies to the Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry, with the donation valued at nearly three billion Iraqi dinars (over $2 million).