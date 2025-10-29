Kurdistan rejects Baghdad payout rumors over Algiers Agreement

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday denied reports claiming that federal authorities plan to compensate families displaced after the 1975 Algiers Agreement.

In a statement, the Kurdish Interior Ministry dismissed as “entirely baseless” the circulating claims that Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement plans to compensate people who fled to Iran, Turkiye, or Syria under the Baath regime’s policies—particularly after the agreement—and later returned to the Kurdistan Region following the 1991 uprising.

Although the KRG has urged the federal government to fulfill its constitutional obligations toward these families, the ministry noted that “no formal response has been received so far.” It warned citizens against “electoral propaganda promoted for personal or partisan gain,” emphasizing that any official decisions will be announced through government channels.