Kurdistan region announces full readiness to aid the Nasiriyah fire victims

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-13T08:01:46+0000
Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the hospital fire in Nasiriyah city.

 In a statement, Talabani said, "With hearts wracked by pain and sorrow, we followed the updates of the fire at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, which killed dozens of patients."

 He added, "We express full readiness to put the health capabilities available to the hospitals of the Kurdistan Region to treat the injured, and we will contact with the federal health authorities to provide medical aid and assistance to the dear city of Nasiriyah."

 The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, announced earlier today, the readiness of the region's hospitals to receive the injured in the fire accident in a health center in Nasiriyah.

 Barzanji said that he had made phone calls with the Iraqi Federal Ministry of Health, the governor of Dhi Qar, and the director-general of Dhi Qar's health department, and he expressed the Kurdistan Regional Government's readiness to provide the necessary medical supplies, and receive and assist the wounded in Kurdistan Region hospitals.

