Kurdistan liberates Yazidi woman 11 years after ISIS abduction

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region authorities announced on Thursday the liberation of a 27-year-old Yazidi woman, 11 years after ISIS abducted her in Sinjar district, northern Iraq.

Hussein Qaidi, Head of the Region's Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office, confirmed to Shafaq News that the survivor, originally from a residential complex in Sinjar, was kidnapped in 2014 along with four members of her family, noting that three of them were freed in earlier operations, while one remains missing.

Official figures show that 3,591 Yazidis have been rescued from ISIS captivity, while more than 2,500 women and children remain missing.