Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, expressed on Friday the region’s readiness to develop the level of investment with the United States of America.

This statement came during a phone call made by Barzani today with US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

During the call, both parties discussed developing relations between the region and US, as well as investment opportunities for American companies in Kurdistan in the field of energy.