Kurdistan employees to receive March salaries starting Friday

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance and Economy received the March salaries for government employees from the federal government.

The federal Finance Ministry transferred 954,880,467,779 IQD ($725,690 million) to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), with salary payments set to be deposited into employees' bank accounts starting Friday, March 27, 2025, the Kurdish ministry stated.

For employees receiving cash payments, the funds will reportedly be transferred to banks as soon as possible.