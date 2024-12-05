Kurdistan employees continue protests for 48th day over unpaid salaries as crisis escalates

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan’s Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, stated that the Kurdish government is in ongoing communication with the federal government, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to resolve the salaries issues.

"The goal of these actions is to starve the people of Kurdistan," said Ahmed, referring to the delay in salary payments. "Any party behind this decision does not serve the stability and peace of Iraq. This is a matter concerning the livelihood of the people and does not represent a favor from anyone to another."

Ahmed called for an urgent resolution, saying that the government and the people of the region had grown weary of these ongoing delays. "We have fulfilled all our obligations and submitted all the required data, and there is no excuse for this situation," he added.

Protests Spark

Ahmed statement came amid protests entering their 48th day over the non-payment of October salaries, in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province.

Teachers in the Raparin area have also vowed to continue their strike until their demands for unpaid salaries are met.

"The strike, which is sweeping through many schools, has led to a complete absence of teachers and students across various educational stages," said Osman Kolbi, a member of the protesting teachers' council in Al-Sulaymaniyah. "This movement reflects self-awareness among the teachers, far from any political or external interference."

Kolbi added that the delay in salaries had worsened the financial hardships faced by employees and teachers, many of whom are now struggling with mounting debts. "If the salary issue is resolved and teachers return to the classrooms, it will prove that the strike was not politically motivated or linked to any external agenda," he said.

Delshad Mirani, another representative of the protesting teachers, expressed concern about the ongoing non-payment of December salaries. "Teachers are demanding their financial entitlements, and what concerns us is the continued delay of the December salary while we are demanding the immediate payment of October's," Mirani told Shafaq News.

He further explained that the salary delays had worsened due to the political disputes between the regional government and the federal government in Baghdad, making it impossible for employees to meet their basic needs. "Teachers have already started to boycott their work as an initial protest step, urging the authorities to quickly find a solution to ensure overdue salaries are paid before the year ends," Mirani added.

The protesting teachers' council in Raparin issued a statement calling for a firm stance against the authorities' "neglect," asserting, "It is our right to receive our salaries on time every 30 days, and any delay should be met with a boycott."

Employees and teachers in Al-Sulaymaniyah have also demanded the payment of overdue salaries from the last two months, pointing out that the delay is hindering their ability to carry out their duties and has placed them in difficult living conditions.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, many government offices in Al-Sulaymaniyah and the Garmyan administration have gone on strike and boycotted work in protest against the delay in salary payments.