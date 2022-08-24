Kurdistan deputy PM asks the U.S. to assist in the reform process

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdish Government, Qubad Talabani, received the new U.S. Consul in Erbil, Irvin Hicks Jr., hoping to develop the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

The two sides discussed the reform process in the Region and the political situation in Iraq.

Talabani called on the United States to provide more assistance in advancing the reform process in all fields, especially the reform in the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Both agreed that the "Iraqi parties should resolve their issues through dialogue."

Irvin "Irv" Hicks Jr. joined the U.S. Consulate General Erbil, Iraq, in August 2022 after serving as Senior Advisor to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Lead Negotiator with the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Office of Security Negotiations and Agreements, and Foreign Policy Advisor for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa based in Djibouti.