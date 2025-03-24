Kurdistan dams: Severe water level drop

Shafaq News/ Water levels in the Kurdistan Region’s dams have declined sharply compared to last year due to weak rainfall, a senior official revealed on Monday.

Rahman Khani, Director General of Dams and Water Reservoirs, stated that current reserves stand at 3.5 billion cubic meters, far below last year’s levels.

“Erbil and Duhok saw limited rainfall, reducing inflows into key dams,” Khani told Shafaq News, identifying Dukan, Darbandikhan, and Duhok dams as the most affected, with a combined capacity reaching 10 billion cubic meters, yet actual storage levels remained low.

He warned that water levels are unlikely to recover to normal averages by the end of the snowmelt period in May, urging immediate action to manage available resources.

The Region relies heavily on dam infrastructure for agriculture and domestic consumption. Prolonged shortages could increase pressure on Regional authorities and strain water planning efforts.