Kurdistan authorities discuss plans to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region announced today that it had discussed several recommended plans to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19 in the region.

"The comprehensive and partial lockdowns that were applied in Iraq does not include the Kurdistan region, but we have our plans to confront the virus," Aso Haweizi, a spokesman for the Kurdish Ministry of Health, told Shafaq News agency.

Haweizi said, "in the coming few days, there will be a meeting with the Ministry of the Interior to tighten the measures at the border crossings to prevent the spread of the new strain in the region," adding, "We have a series of options, and it is necessary to resort to a complete lockdown."

Earlier today, Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, announced that the new strain of COVID-19 has widely spread in the country, in the last three days.