Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan authorities discuss plans to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-18T12:14:31+0000
Kurdistan authorities discuss plans to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region announced today that it had discussed several recommended plans to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19 in the region.

"The comprehensive and partial lockdowns that were applied in Iraq does not include the Kurdistan region, but we have our plans to confront the virus," Aso Haweizi, a spokesman for the Kurdish Ministry of Health, told Shafaq News agency.

Haweizi said, "in the coming few days, there will be a meeting with the Ministry of the Interior to tighten the measures at the border crossings to prevent the spread of the new strain in the region," adding, "We have a series of options, and it is necessary to resort to a complete lockdown."

Earlier today, Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, announced that the new strain of COVID-19 has widely spread in the country, in the last three days.

related

Covid-19: 69 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-30 19:43:32
Covid-19: 69 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:56:21
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19 slams a major Ministry in Kurdistan: revenues declined to 70%

Date: 2021-02-07 11:27:02
COVID-19 slams a major Ministry in Kurdistan: revenues declined to 70%

Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-28 12:00:22
Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-20 14:55:21
Covid-19: less than 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-20 12:23:37
Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-17 11:34:33
Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-05 12:55:56
Covid-19: less than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today