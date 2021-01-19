Report

Kurdistan and Turkey: Baghdad-Erbil agreement is essential for de-escalation in Sinjar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-19T11:56:56+0000
Kurdistan and Turkey: Baghdad-Erbil agreement is essential for de-escalation in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar highlighted the vitality of Baghdad-Erbil agreement in normalizing the situation in Sinjar.

This came during Barzani's meeting today with the Turkish minister and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement issued by the Regional Government.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to develop bilateral relations and emphasize the coordination between Kurdistan and Turkey.

The meeting stressed the importance of implementing Sinjar Agreement to guarantee the exit of militias and irregular armed forces from the city, which ultimately deescalates the situation and provides the opportunity for the displaced to return to their homes, according to the statement.

