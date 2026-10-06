Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Travelers departing from Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah international airports will soon be able to buy US dollars at Iraq's official exchange rate, after the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) approved the move, Iraqi lawmaker Rebwar Karim told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The approval followed a formal request by Karim, who represents Al-Sulaymaniyah in parliament, for the CBI to open branches at the two airports in the Kurdistan Region to sell dollars to outbound travelers. Sales will begin at both airports in the coming days, he said.

Each traveler will be able to buy up to $2,000 at the official rate of 1,320 dinars per dollar, according to Karim.

The official rate is far below the parallel market, where the dollar closed on Tuesday at about 1,630 dinars, according to a Shafaq News market survey. Economists have told Shafaq News that dollars sold to Iraqis at the official rate for travel, study, and medical treatment are a major source of cash on the parallel market, where they are resold at a profit.

Read more: Why Iraq's dinar keeps sliding despite fresh US cash